StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Culp (NYSE:CULP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

CULP opened at $7.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average of $9.86. Culp has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The stock has a market cap of $94.09 million, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Culp ( NYSE:CULP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $80.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.76 million. Culp had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 3.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Culp will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CULP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Culp by 36.7% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 501,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after acquiring an additional 134,744 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Culp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Culp by 11.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 304,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 31,395 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Culp by 20.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 146,084 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 24,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Culp by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 21,833 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

