StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TCON. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

TCON opened at $2.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.85. The firm has a market cap of $49.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.77. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $8.33.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TCON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 23,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $53,061.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 101,196 shares of company stock valued at $228,350. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,055,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after buying an additional 536,629 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 47,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 1,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 16,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, and ophthalmic and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types, TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

