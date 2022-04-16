StockNews.com Lowers CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) to Buy

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CSGS. William Blair started coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $64.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.55 and its 200 day moving average is $57.07. CSG Systems International has a 1 year low of $42.58 and a 1 year high of $65.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $257.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.39 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 20.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CSG Systems International will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO David Neil Schaaf sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $92,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 210,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 17,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International Company Profile (Get Rating)

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.