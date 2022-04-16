StockNews.com Lowers Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) to Buy

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Methanex from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group set a $35.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 target price on Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Methanex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.58.

MEOH opened at $55.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.28 and a 200-day moving average of $47.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $29.61 and a fifty-two week high of $56.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.77.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.13). Methanex had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Methanex will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Methanex by 404.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Methanex by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

