StockNews.com Upgrades Star Group (NYSE:SGU) to Strong-Buy

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
SGU stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. Star Group has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $12.03. The firm has a market cap of $413.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $488.27 million during the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.37%.
About Star Group (Get Rating)
Star Group LP is a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider, which engages providing heating related services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.
