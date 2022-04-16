StockNews.com Upgrades World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) to “Buy”

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.
Shares of WRLD stock opened at $198.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.09, a current ratio of 20.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.98. World Acceptance has a 52 week low of $123.17 and a 52 week high of $265.75. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.55.
In other news, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.69, for a total transaction of $48,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRLD. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in World Acceptance during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in World Acceptance during the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in World Acceptance by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in World Acceptance by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 679,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $166,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in World Acceptance by 164.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About World Acceptance (Get Rating)
World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on World Acceptance (WRLD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.