StockNews.com Upgrades World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) to “Buy”

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of WRLD stock opened at $198.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.09, a current ratio of 20.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.98. World Acceptance has a 52 week low of $123.17 and a 52 week high of $265.75. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.55.

World Acceptance ( NASDAQ:WRLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($1.28). World Acceptance had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $148.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that World Acceptance will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.69, for a total transaction of $48,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRLD. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in World Acceptance during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in World Acceptance during the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in World Acceptance by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in World Acceptance by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 679,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $166,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in World Acceptance by 164.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

