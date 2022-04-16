Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Short Interest Down 32.2% in March

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the March 15th total of 65,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of SMMYY stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $13.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.83.
Sumitomo Metal Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
