Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Short Interest Down 32.2% in March

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the March 15th total of 65,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of SMMYY stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $13.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.83.

Get Sumitomo Metal Mining alerts:

Sumitomo Metal Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, smelting, and refining non-ferrous metals in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mineral Resources, Smelting & Refining, and Materials. The company provides metal products, including copper, nickel/cobalt, gold/precious metal, and other deposits.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Metal Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Metal Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.