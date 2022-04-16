Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW) Short Interest Up 86.1% in March

Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, an increase of 86.1% from the March 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,749,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SNPW remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. 5,309,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,231,641. Sun Pacific has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.

Sun Pacific Holding Corp., a green energy company, provides solar panel and lighting products in the United States. The company offers solar bus stops, solar trashcans, and street kiosks, as well as advertising services. It also provides general, electrical, and plumbing contracting services to a range of public and commercial customers.

