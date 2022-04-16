SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of SPCB opened at $0.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.93. SuperCom has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.65.

Get SuperCom alerts:

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that SuperCom will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.