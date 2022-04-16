Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE) Short Interest Update

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:STRE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.85. The stock had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,587. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76. Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Athanor Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III by 115.6% in the third quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 23,111 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III in the third quarter valued at $2,443,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III by 20.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,724,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

