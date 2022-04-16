Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Receives $79.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.00.

SWMAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 64 to SEK 66 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 95 to SEK 92 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 78 to SEK 88 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.06. The stock had a trading volume of 466,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,952. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.81. Swedish Match AB has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

