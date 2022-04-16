Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications company. The innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks. Swisscom offers the complete spectrum of state-of-the-art data services, from leased lines to integrated solutions for corporate customers. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Swisscom from CHF 470 to CHF 455 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Swisscom from CHF 500 to CHF 505 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCMWY opened at $61.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Swisscom has a 1-year low of $51.44 and a 1-year high of $61.42.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Swisscom had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 16.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that Swisscom will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

