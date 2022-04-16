Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Receives $88.89 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.89.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. CL King assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.
In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $6,451,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,609,022. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $303,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,400 shares of company stock valued at $15,965,169. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
SYY traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,593,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. Sysco has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $89.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.32.
Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The company had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Sysco’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sysco will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 123.69%.
Sysco Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sysco (SYY)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.