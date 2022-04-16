Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Short Interest Update

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, an increase of 136.5% from the March 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of SSMXY opened at $34.61 on Friday. Sysmex has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $69.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 0.37.
Sysmex Company Profile (Get Rating)
