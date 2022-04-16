Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Short Interest Update

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, an increase of 136.5% from the March 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of SSMXY opened at $34.61 on Friday. Sysmex has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $69.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 0.37.

Get Sysmex alerts:

Sysmex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sysmex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysmex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.