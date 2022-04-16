T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) to report $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18. T-Mobile US reported earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 55.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $5.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $10.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for T-Mobile US.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on TMUS. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.24.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 324.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $132.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.11 billion, a PE ratio of 55.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.76 and a 200-day moving average of $119.61. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

