TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) Receives €26.81 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €26.81 ($29.14).

A number of research firms recently commented on TEG. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($23.91) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Warburg Research set a €32.50 ($35.33) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays set a €24.00 ($26.09) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($32.61) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($26.09) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of TEG stock opened at €20.14 ($21.89) on Wednesday. TAG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €20.26 ($22.02) and a fifty-two week high of €29.37 ($31.92). The stock has a market cap of $934.08 million and a P/E ratio of 5.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €21.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of €23.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.86.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

