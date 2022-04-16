Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 784,700 shares, an increase of 55.9% from the March 15th total of 503,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 9.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Takung Art during the second quarter worth $60,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Takung Art during the first quarter worth $174,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Takung Art by 746.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Takung Art during the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Takung Art during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Takung Art alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TKAT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.77. 1,783,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,444,077. Takung Art has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $41.33.

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork primarily in the People's Republic of China. Its electronic online platform is located at www.takungae.com. The company offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Takung Art Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takung Art and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.