Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) Short Interest Down 36.1% in March

Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the March 15th total of 126,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,677,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Talon Metals in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS TLOFF opened at $0.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53. Talon Metals has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $0.74.

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties. It owns a 17.56% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-cobalt project located in Minnesota, the United States. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

