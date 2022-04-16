TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX) Short Interest Update

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a growth of 82.2% from the March 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 297,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDCX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in TDCX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TDCX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of TDCX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TDCX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $575,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TDCX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HSBC initiated coverage on TDCX in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:TDCX traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,564. TDCX has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.22.

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter.

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

