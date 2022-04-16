TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) Short Interest Update

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 785,000 shares, a decline of 58.2% from the March 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PETZ. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TDH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of TDH during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TDH during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TDH during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TDH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETZ traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.36. 2,093,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,875,728. TDH has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $9.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.13.

TDH Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells pet food products for pet owners in the People's Republic of China, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company offers approximately 200 products, which include 6 product lines consisting of pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, baked pet biscuits, and other products, as well as non-food items, such as dog leashes, pet toys, etc.

