Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

TCKRF opened at $43.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.09. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $44.90.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

