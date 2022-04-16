Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Short Interest Up 130.6% in March

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a growth of 130.6% from the March 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NYSE:THW opened at $16.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.60. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $17.38.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%.
About Tekla World Healthcare Fund (Get Rating)
Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tekla World Healthcare Fund (THW)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tekla World Healthcare Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla World Healthcare Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.