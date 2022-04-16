Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Short Interest Up 130.6% in March

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a growth of 130.6% from the March 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE:THW opened at $16.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.60. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $17.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THW. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 898,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,774,000 after acquiring an additional 91,774 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 254,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 29,335 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 13,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

