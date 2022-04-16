TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect that TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TELUS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. TELUS posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TELUS will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TELUS.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 8.98%. TELUS’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.55.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in TELUS by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 23.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TU stock opened at $26.73 on Wednesday. TELUS has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.258 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.29%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

