Terra Firma Capital (CVE:TII) Releases Earnings Results

Terra Firma Capital (CVE:TII – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of C$5.45 million during the quarter.
Shares of Terra Firma Capital stock opened at C$5.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.87. The company has a market cap of C$31.39 million and a P/E ratio of 8.92. The company has a current ratio of 18.80, a quick ratio of 18.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.06. Terra Firma Capital has a 1 year low of C$5.01 and a 1 year high of C$7.35.
About Terra Firma Capital (Get Rating)
