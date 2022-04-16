Terra Firma Capital (CVE:TII) Releases Earnings Results

Terra Firma Capital (CVE:TII – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of C$5.45 million during the quarter.

Shares of Terra Firma Capital stock opened at C$5.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.87. The company has a market cap of C$31.39 million and a P/E ratio of 8.92. The company has a current ratio of 18.80, a quick ratio of 18.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.06. Terra Firma Capital has a 1 year low of C$5.01 and a 1 year high of C$7.35.

Terra Firma Capital Corporation, a real estate finance company, provides debt and equity solutions to homebuilders, developers, and property owners in the United States and Canada. The company focuses on the provision of commercial and residential development land and project financing for urban and suburban developments.

