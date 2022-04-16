TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.73.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of TerrAscend from $7.65 to $7.90 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of TerrAscend in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Clarus Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

OTCMKTS TRSSF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.60. The company had a trading volume of 77,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,329. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average of $5.79. TerrAscend has a 1-year low of $4.59 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

TerrAscend ( OTCMKTS:TRSSF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TerrAscend will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

