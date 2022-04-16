Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.0 days.

Tgs Asa stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. Tgs Asa has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.0935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.34%.

TGS ASA provides geoscience data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical multi-client data, including seismic data; and geophysical library, such as gravity, magnetic, seep, geothermal, controlled source electromagnetic, and multibeam data. It also provides geological services comprising digital well logs; and interpretation products and data integration solutions.

