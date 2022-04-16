Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) Short Interest Update

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, a decline of 45.7% from the March 15th total of 84,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 456.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TGSNF opened at $15.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.97. Tgs Asa has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $15.76.
Tgs Asa Company Profile (Get Rating)
