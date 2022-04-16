The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.23 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) will announce sales of $6.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.15 billion and the highest is $6.30 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia posted sales of $6.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will report full-year sales of $25.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.49 billion to $25.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $27.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.92 billion to $27.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of Nova Scotia.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$107.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.9% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNS stock opened at $67.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $81.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.92. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $59.05 and a 12 month high of $74.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.7884 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.39%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.