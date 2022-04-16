The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$92.72.

Several brokerages have commented on BNS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$100.91 to C$97.39 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$105.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$85.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$91.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$87.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$102.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.67. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$75.84 and a 1 year high of C$95.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.07 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.79 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

