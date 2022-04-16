The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$92.72.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$100.91 to C$97.39 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

BNS opened at C$85.16 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$75.84 and a 52 week high of C$95.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$91.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$87.35. The firm has a market cap of C$102.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.67.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.07 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.79 billion. Research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

