The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Receives $97.06 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.06.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $195,106.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total transaction of $536,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 574,625 shares of company stock valued at $51,649,366 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 71.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.75. 11,563,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,128,206. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $63.46 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

