The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on May 10th

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th.

Greenbrier Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 29.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Greenbrier Companies to earn $3.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.6%.

GBX stock opened at $45.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Greenbrier Companies has a 12-month low of $36.19 and a 12-month high of $53.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.43.

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $682.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.76 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 3.29%. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue was up 131.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian J. Comstock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $67,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,957.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after buying an additional 43,994 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,146,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,597,000 after acquiring an additional 23,972 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 9,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GBX. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

