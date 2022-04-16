The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Short Interest Update

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a decrease of 37.2% from the March 15th total of 3,630,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 8,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $638,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 89.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,458,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,401,000 after purchasing an additional 687,072 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 41.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,710,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,151 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 56,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 45.5% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $208,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.95. 1,309,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,087,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $59.86 and a 1 year high of $78.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.77.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HIG. Barclays increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.92.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.