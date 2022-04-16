The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.67 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $3.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Home Depot’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.55. Home Depot reported earnings of $3.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full-year earnings of $16.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.47 to $16.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $17.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.51 to $17.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Home Depot.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet cut Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett reduced their price target on Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.08.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,325,629,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 84.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,307,577,000 after buying an additional 1,826,227 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Home Depot by 104.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,478,000 after buying an additional 1,611,109 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $440,559,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,002,662,000 after buying an additional 701,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

HD traded down $5.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $304.52. 4,569,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,466,881. The stock has a market cap of $314.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $293.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.90 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

Home Depot Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Depot (HD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.