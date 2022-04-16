The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Short Interest Down 35.2% in March

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the March 15th total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 17,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 106,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 240,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 7,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The India Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. 21.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IFN stock opened at $19.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.20. The India Fund has a 12 month low of $18.34 and a 12 month high of $23.78.
The India Fund Company Profile
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
