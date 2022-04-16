The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCS. TheStreet cut Marcus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marcus by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 334.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCS opened at $16.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $531.80 million, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Marcus has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $22.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.92.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $169.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.25 million. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marcus will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

