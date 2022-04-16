The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) Short Interest Down 45.5% in March

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in The New Ireland Fund by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of The New Ireland Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP raised its holdings in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 105,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

The New Ireland Fund stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.86. 11,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,501. The New Ireland Fund has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average of $11.15.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Bank of Ireland Asset Management (U.S.) Limited. It is managed by Kleinwort Benson Investors International Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Ireland. It seeks to invest in growth stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

