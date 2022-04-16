The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the highest is $1.33. Procter & Gamble reported earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full-year earnings of $5.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $5.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Procter & Gamble.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.60.

In related news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $572,592.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.57. 7,806,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,770,992. The firm has a market cap of $383.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.43 and a 200 day moving average of $152.74. Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $130.29 and a 12 month high of $165.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.9133 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

About Procter & Gamble (Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Procter & Gamble (PG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.