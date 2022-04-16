The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Receives $102.12 Average Price Target from Analysts

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.92.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 830.0% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $74.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,136,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.99 and a 200-day moving average of $76.66.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.702 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 44.81%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

