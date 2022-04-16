The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) Short Interest Update

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 238,300 shares, an increase of 60.9% from the March 15th total of 148,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 54.2 days.

OTCMKTS WEIGF opened at $20.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.98. The Weir Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

