The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) Short Interest Update

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 238,300 shares, an increase of 60.9% from the March 15th total of 148,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 54.2 days.
OTCMKTS WEIGF opened at $20.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.98. The Weir Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.
