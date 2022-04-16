The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 434,500 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the March 15th total of 675,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 326,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on The9 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The9 stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. The9 has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $26.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average of $6.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in The9 during the fourth quarter valued at $3,792,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in The9 during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in The9 during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The9 during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in The9 during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet company in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily focuses on developing cryptocurrencies mining business. It also operates and develops proprietary or licensed online games, primarily mobile games and TV games. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004.

