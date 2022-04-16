Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Thermon Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:THR opened at $15.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.34. Thermon Group has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.26 million, a P/E ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 1.39.

Thermon Group ( NYSE:THR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Thermon Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $100.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermon Group will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Thermon Group during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 69.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 43.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermon Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.