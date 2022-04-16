thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA) Receives €13.87 Average PT from Brokerages

thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €14.22 ($15.45).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($18.48) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($17.39) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($10.87) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.25 ($17.66) price target on thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.00 ($18.48) price target on thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

Shares of TKA traded up €0.03 ($0.03) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €6.95 ($7.55). The stock had a trading volume of 2,441,417 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €8.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €9.05. thyssenkrupp has a twelve month low of €20.70 ($22.50) and a twelve month high of €27.01 ($29.36).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.