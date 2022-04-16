Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $506.33 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) will announce $506.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Titan International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $485.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $526.70 million. Titan International posted sales of $403.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Titan International will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. Titan International had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The firm had revenue of $487.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWI. StockNews.com cut shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other Titan International news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 39,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $562,991.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 9,915.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 10,448.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan International in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan International in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

TWI opened at $14.84 on Friday. Titan International has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average of $10.10. The stock has a market cap of $926.31 million, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 2.55.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

