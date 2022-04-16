Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NYSE:TWI opened at $14.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $926.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Titan International has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $15.77.

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $487.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.59 million. Titan International had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 28.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Titan International will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 39,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $562,991.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Titan International by 10,448.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Titan International by 9,915.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Titan International by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

