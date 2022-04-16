Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.40.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TOST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Toast from $58.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Toast from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

Get Toast alerts:

Shares of Toast stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $19.30. 3,697,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,613,784. Toast has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $69.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average of $33.56.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.55 million. Equities analysts expect that Toast will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. acquired 328,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $6,520,276.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul D. Bell acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $252,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 229,351 shares of company stock valued at $6,592,315.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Toast in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC raised its position in Toast by 301.4% in the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 271,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,406,000 after purchasing an additional 203,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Toast by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,829,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,023 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Toast by 4,086.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 18,432 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Toast by 190.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 9,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.36% of the company’s stock.

About Toast (Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.