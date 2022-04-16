TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a drop of 38.4% from the March 15th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of TODGF opened at $43.66 on Friday. TOD’S has a 12 month low of $43.66 and a 12 month high of $74.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.38.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered TOD’S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded TOD’S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on TOD’S from €32.50 ($35.33) to €33.00 ($35.87) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.48.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), e-commerce website, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

