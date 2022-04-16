Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Short Interest Update

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, a growth of 106.0% from the March 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.9 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TOPCF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Topcon from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho upgraded Topcon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

TOPCF opened at $12.25 on Friday. Topcon has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.44.

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. Its positioning products include GNSS receivers, GPS systems, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and asset management systems.

