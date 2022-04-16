Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 371,600 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the March 15th total of 544,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of TOEYF opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02. Toro Energy has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.04.

Toro Energy Company Profile

Toro Energy Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Australia. Its flagship project is the Wiluna uranium project located in the northern goldfields region of Western Australia. Toro Energy Limited is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

