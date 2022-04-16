Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 138.2% from the March 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund stock opened at $31.56 on Friday. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $31.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. This is a boost from Tortoise Energy Independence Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 111.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 16,819 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 98.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 22,602 shares during the last quarter.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

