Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 138.2% from the March 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund stock opened at $31.56 on Friday. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $31.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.35.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. This is a boost from Tortoise Energy Independence Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th.
Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tortoise Energy Independence Fund (NDP)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.